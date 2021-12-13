These are the Benefits of Having Spiced Tea During Winter Mornings

Winters are all about wearing the coziest woolen clothes and sipping on a piping hot beverage on a bright shiny day, but little does anyone know that topping up your tea with a few spices can do wonders for your health. Be it Chamomile, Lavender or Cardamom, there are plenty of varieties available when it comes to tea and each one of them have their own benefits. Chamomile tea is believed to be useful in dealing with menstrual cramps, lowering down blood sugar level in body and achieving a healthy sleep. Similarly, lavender tea promotes healthy skin and helps in fixing anxiety.

Adding herbs and spices to our favorite hot tea helps our body in achieving sustained heat which becomes really essential in winters. It is advised that one must consume a spiced up hot tea after meals which are rich in fat like dry fruits, ghee, fish or meat as the tea promotes smooth functioning of the digestive system. Different herbs and spices have different benefits and one can choose according to their need.

Some of the benefits of having spiced tea in winters are listed below-

Boosts immunity: Spiced tea contains antioxidants which help in giving a boost to the immune system of the body and prevents nasal congestion and flu.

Weight loss: Spiced teas are very low in calorie but have high nutritional value which makes them the perfect drink if you are planning to shed some extra pounds. Squeezing a few drops of lemon juice in your tea serves as a great tonic for the body and helps in controlling appetite.

Better digestion: Adding a combination of spices to your tea like ginger and peppermint can give you a smooth digestive system and help you digest high calorie foods.

Anti-inflammatory: Spices like clove is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties and thus it has been widely used to fight inflammation and as an alternative for pain killers.

Boosts energy: Energy drinks can have high levels of caffeine which can be bad for health so spiced tea can work as a natural energy booster with a little to no side effects as it is loaded with numerous essential nutrients and minerals.

