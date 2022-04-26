These are the Top 5 Effective Solutions for Your Receding Hairline

Haven’t even turned 30 but your hairline has started receding? Well, you are not the only one who has started sporting a cap or hat to hide your head which is getting balder every passing day. Studies have suggested that men and women, even the ones in their 20s, are going bald nowadays.

When young individuals start experiencing receding hairline at an early age, then it is called premature receding hairline.

Most individuals lose dozens of hair strands on a daily basis which are then replaced by new hair. However, when the hair follicles on the scalp are damaged due to any reason, the hair doesn’t grow back resulting in a receding hairline.

Experts suggest that receding hairline can be due to hereditary reasons, especially in men, where the hair follicles get too sensitive because of certain male hormones. It has been seen that people having a history of baldness in their family are more likely to experience a receding hairline at an early age.

To fix a receding hairline, one can opt for several treatment options that range from a hair transplant to mere changing your hairstyle. So, below are some of the solutions for your receding hairline.

Medication

Individuals eager to see their hair grow back can opt for medicines. Studies have found a few medicines to be effective in stimulating new hair growth. They also slow down balding and are most effective in people below 40 years of age.

Oils

Some of the essential oils like peppermint oil, rosemary, and lavender oil are believed to be beneficial in promoting hair growth. These oils are usually applied after mixing with carrier oils like almond and jojoba oil.

Changing hairstyle

Changing hairstyle may not prevent further receding of the hairline but is can definitely stop people from noticing your baldness. Adopt a new hairstyle where you can use your remaining hair to cover the bald patches.

Eat healthy

Your every health issue is always somehow related to what you eat. When it comes to receding hairline, doctors suggest that one must eat a diet that is high in antioxidants. Vitamins and minerals like Iron, Zinc, vitamin E, vitamin A, and vitamin B12 promote healthy hair growth.

Hair transplant

If all the methods above don’t work for you, then getting a hair transplant is the last resort. Although the procedure can be expensive, it will give you a satisfactory solution to your problem. Here, doctors usually remove hair from the back of the head of the person and then transplants them to the front.

