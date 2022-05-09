These Ayurvedic Remedies Will Help To Get Rid of Phlegm

Though the common cold is generally not harmful, it can make you uncomfortable and hamper your daily routine, especially when it is accompanied by phlegm. Apart from seasonal changes, there are several factors that might cause phlegm to build up in the chest.

Coughing up more phlegm than normal may also indicate that your airways are irritated. This causes airways to constrict, which may even lead to asthma symptoms.

Ayurvedic treatments are widely accepted to have far-reaching healing effects for such medical conditions. The Vedas, ancient Hindu texts, include early accounts of Ayurvedic therapy for cough and phlegm.

Here are some of the best Ayurvedic therapies to get rid of phlegm.

Tulsi

Tulsi leaves may be eaten raw and aid in the removal of phlegm caused by a cough. To prepare tulsi kadha, boil some water with a few leaves. Add a teaspoon of grated ginger and four peppercorns. Bring to a boil with a pinch of salt. Squeeze a lemon and serve it hot.

Turmeric

Curcumin is the main component in turmeric, which is known for its numerous health benefits and healing properties. Turmeric possesses therapeutic and antioxidant properties, one of which is its capacity to reduce inflammation. Turmeric can be consumed in milk, turmeric water or tea.

Honey

Honey has antibacterial and antifungal qualities, making it the greatest cure for sore throat and cough. According to Ayurveda, it also has antiseptic characteristics that help to support the immune system and prevent infections. In a spoon of honey, mix a dash of black pepper and consume it. Honey calms the mucous membranes and pepper soothes the throat.

Onion

Onion has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and expectorant qualities that aid in the relief of throat phlegm. It also strengthens the immune system and speeds up the healing process. Finely chop a small onion and set it aside for 30 minutes with two spoons of sugar. Every 2-3 hours, take a spoon of this mixture.

