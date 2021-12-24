These Benefits of Banana will Force You to Include the Fruit in Your Diet

Banana, produced in the gene Musa, is an important fruit crop grown in the world. Relished worldwide for its taste and nutritional value, they are consumed in many ways. They can be used for the flavoring part in muffins and cakes. Among its varieties, Cavendish bananas are mostly imported by the non-tropical countries.

In this article, we list down the ways by which bananas help us in our daily lives.

Reduces the blood sugar levels

Bananas have abundant amounts of soluble fiber. Unripe bananas also have resistant starch which is not digested by our body. Together, these two types of fiber reduce the blood sugar levels in your body. Two bananas consumed in a day can also decrease blood pressure levels.

Good for your heart

Bananas are rich in Potassium. Potassium is important for our heart and also helps in lowering the blood pressure. A medium-sized banana can provide 10 percent of our daily potassium requirement.

Beneficial for your skin

You will be surprised to know that even the banana peel is also useful. If you are facing the problem of acne and skin infections, you just massage banana peel on your face and body for five minutes regularly. Worried about those dark circles spoiling the beauty of your eyes, banana peel again comes to your rescue. You just have to mix the peel with aloe vera gel and place it under your eyes for the whole night or an hour.

A mood enhancer

Serotonin helps in regulating the mood. We feel more emotionally stable and focused when serotonin levels are at normal levels. Banana helps in increasing this neurotransmitter. It is rich in tryptophan which is converted to serotonin. Banana also contains Vitamin B6 and magnesium which helps in promoting good sleep. Thus boosting good memory levels.

Helps against stomach ulcers

Bananas also help in providing protection against stomach ulcers by making the protective mucus barrier in the stomach thick. It can also prevent damage from hydrochloric acid.

