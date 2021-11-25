These Bollywood Actresses are Bringing Back This Trend

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji brought back her Babli aur Bunty aura during the promotions of her latest film. The actress was seen bringing back the fashion trend of quintessential Indian accessory, bangles. During the press interviews and other public appearances, Rani chose to pair her bright floral print sarees with matching glass bangles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWQyKrfoJYY/

One of the looks served by Rani, showed her in a bottle green saree with red macro floral prints all over. The actress went with a full-sleeved printed blouse of the same colour to glam up the look. Accessorising her bubbly look, Rani opted for earrings, a giant silver ring, nose pin and red glass bangles. She chose nude shades for eyes and lips for her make-up and wore her hair in open soft curls.

In another look, Rani was seen wearing a neo-Indian saree by Masaba Gupta. The bright yellow saree came with a black an white Indian cow print. Adding a touch of contrasting drama to her look, Rani wore a bunch of Prussian blue glass bangles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWNU_mQoP1h/

Rani’s recent looks can certainly inspire you to add a touch of glam with just a simple contrasting collection of glass bangles.

It is not just Rani, but Sara Ali Khan as well who is bringing back the glass bangles trend. The actress was spotted in a customised pink saree earlier in September. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel enhanced the desi glam look of Sara by accessorising the outfit with pink and yellow bangles. The saree’s pallu came with a motif that read, “Mere Pass Maa Hai (I have mother)” the iconic dialogue recited by Shashi Kapoor in 1975 film Deewar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUVHRJDByCA/

If you are feeling more experimental or creative, you can also add a pair of chunky bracelets or oxidised silver bangles, like Priyanka Chopra Jonas did for a Diwali party earlier this month. The actress was seen in a Sabyasachi creation and added a touch of desi glam with her own collection of chunky silver bracelets and bangles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV-rHl-j6ty/

Are you ready to add glass bangles to your collection of accessories?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.