These Brilliant Onion Hacks will Surprise you

Onion is used in almost every dish. It, without a doubt, improves the flavour of food. But did you know that it can be used for more than just consumption? The vegetable can be especially used for fixing minor kitchen issues.

Today, we are going to talk about some of the uncommon benefits of onions that will make your kitchen work a lot easier.

Cleaning the oven

Cleaning the oven and grill can be difficult, but with the help of onions, it can be done conveniently. The antibacterial and antiseptic properties of Onion are particularly useful in this situation. Clean the grill rods and oven with the onion, which has been peeled and cut into round slices. It also kills the bacteria that contaminate food.

Prevents bad odour

It is common in all households for rice to burn while cooking or milk to spill on the gas burner due to excessive boiling. Following this, the kitchen get filled with a strange odour and it takes a long time for the smell to go away.

Onion can be extremely useful in such a difficult situation. Whenever this happens, keep a few slices of onion near the gas stove and it will absorb all of the odour in a short period.

Keeps your fruits fresh

When a chopped fruit is left for an extended period, the oxidation process begins, and it starts to turn brown and spoiled. The sulphur and moisture present in the onion help in slowing down this process and keep fruits like avocado and apple fresh for a long time.

Removes rust

Onion juice is also effective at removing rust. Rust is often caused by moisture in kitchen utensils, knives, and spoons and it doesn’t go away no matter how many times you clean it with soap.

Onion can be very useful in such a situation. When the rust starts appearing on a knife, place it inside the onion and leave it for a while, then remove it and clean it; the rust will disappear. Similarly, rubbing onion juice on a rusty area for a few minutes also fetches the same results.

During the winter, moisture and dew on a car’s windshield is a common problem. People who drive early in the morning face a lot of difficulties as a result of this. If onion slices are rubbed on the windshield at night, the frost will not settle on the windshield the next morning.

Onion has also been shown to be beneficial to hair. It is used in a variety of hair-care remedies at home. Sulfur is abundant in onions, which promotes hair growth.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

