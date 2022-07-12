These Castor Oil Face Masks Help You Get Rid Of Pigmentation

Castor oil is said to be one of the most effective oils when it comes to treating knee pain or hair issues. It works like magic. Made from castor seeds, the natural oil is said to have antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that help with hair problems.

With the changing weather, many people suffer from various skin problems such as rashes, redness, pigmentation, and so on. As the oil is rich in fatty acids such as omega-3, it helps in building up new skin cells and removing dead and dry skin. If you are suffering from the problem of pigmentation, let’s take a look at the way to castor oil and help you get rid of it.

Method 1: Castor oil with lemon and honey

To remove pigmentation on the skin, take an equal quantity of honey and lemon juice and mix it with one spoon of castor oil.

Mix all three things well in a bowl and then, apply it like a pack on your face.

Leave it for 30-40 minutes and then wash your face with mild face wash.

For effective results, repeat the process twice a week.

Method 2: Castor oil with aloe vera gel and Vitamin E

Make a face pack by mixing two capsules of Vitamin E, aloe vera gel and one spoonful of castor oil.

Make a thick paste and apply it to your skin.

After applying, massage your face in a circular motion for a few minutes.

Leave it for 30 minutes and then, wash your face with cold water.

Method 3: Castor oil with turmeric and gram flour

Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric with one spoon of castor oil and gram flour. Mix it well and make a thick paste.

Massage it on your skin in a circular motion with your fingers for a few minutes and then, leave it for about half an hour.

After it gets dry, wash your face with lukewarm water. The antibacterial properties of turmeric help in removing tanning and pigmentation.

