These Causes are Becoming Roadblocks to Your Good Hair Health

Losing your hair is a traumatising experience which is being faced by almost everyone these days. You comb your hair in the morning to discover a bunch of broken hair strands in your hands. That’s the most depressing feeling and you try to figure out how to reverse this situation. Before that, you should be first aware of the causes leading to hair fall. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala collaborated with dermatologist Jaishree Sharad to list some of the factors responsible for the deteriorating health of your hair.

Genetic

Research has discovered that the LSS gene is responsible for the loss of hair. It gives rise to a condition called Hypotrichosis Complex. Hypotrichosis Complex is one of those rare forms of hereditary hair loss which occurs without the presence of other abnormalities. The LSS gene leads to hair fall from childhood, and complete loss of scalp by adulthood.

Stress and Smoking

Smoking reduces the blood flow to your scalp. It thus leads to damaging the DNA of your hair follicles. Stress also damages your hair follicles in a similar way. It pushes them into a resting phase so that they can’t produce new hair strands.

Starvation Diet

Your hair health goes for a toss when you undertake extreme dieting. It causes a deficit in your calorie intake and ultimately leads to hair loss.

Illness or surgery

If you have recently undergone a surgery, chances are that you will face more instances of hair fall. This is because of the condition Telogen Effluvium. This condition is caused when there are disruptions in our normal hair follicle cycling. Surgeries put your hair follicles in a resting state which is of longer time interval than normal.

Hair styling products

The hair styling products you are using to provide a stylish look to your hair can be actually pretty harmful. It is due to the fact that these products are rich in chemicals. These chemicals can make your hair roots weak eventually leading to hair fall. Also, the hair styling instruments make the hair dry and thus more vulnerable to damage.

