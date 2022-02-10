These Cooking Hacks Will Make Your Food Taste Way Better

Cooking is no doubt an art and making delicious food is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea. Knowing how to cook does not necessarily make the food prepared by a person very delicious. Some people make a dish taste way greater than the same dish prepared by an equally experienced cook, sometimes in the same household. All this can be achieved by making some minor changes in cooking. A minor tweak in the method can bring over a significant change in taste.

Read on to know about some minor tweaks you can make in your cooking style that will leave your family members or guests licking their fingers.

Parathas are made in most households. If you want to make the parathas tasty, then grate a boiled potato and mix it while making the paratha. Along with this, instead of ghee or oil, fry the paratha in butter. The taste will get better.

To make pakodas crispier and tastier, add a little hot oil and 1 pinch arrowroot in the batter. While serving pakodas, sprinkle chaat masala on top.

All kinds of efforts are taken to make the gravy a bit thicker but the best option is just to add some sattu. Not only will you achieve the thickness you want but it will even taste better.

If you face issues with noodles sticking together, then add some oil and salt to the water while boiling the noodles. Wash them with cold water after removing them from the boiling water.

To make crispy puri, while kneading the dough add a spoonful of rice flour or semolina and mix it well. This will make the puris crispy.

You can try adding some lemon juice while boiling rice in the water. This will make the rice more blooming, white and tasty.

If you have bought bhindi in large quantity and now are facing problem in storing it for a long time, then do not worry. Apply a little mustard oil to the bhindi. This ensures that the bhindi stays fresh for a long time.

