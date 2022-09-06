If you are not seeing the results you want while eating a healthy diet, you may be committing little but diet-defeating errors. You may be absolutely prevented from achieving your health objectives by these. Finding the proper energy balance for your particular needs is the key to achieving your health goals, regardless of the diet you follow or the exercise regimen you follow. There are numerous things that can influence it. You might not be able to achieve your health goals for any of these reasons. It’s possible that a number of things are at play in the issue. Each of the following should be evaluated to determine where changes can be made.

On her Instagram post, nutritional therapy practitioner Danielle Hamilton listed five factors for why your diet isn’t working.

1. Your digestion isn’t functioning at its best: The body places digestion as its top priority for healing. We cannot become healthy if we are unable to digest and assimilate nutrients. And no, ingesting a probiotic is insufficient.

2. Your attention is solely on your nutrition, ignoring your lifestyle: The following are crucial elements for healing: sleep, circadian rhythm, when you eat, movement, stress management, sun exposure, hermetic stresses, support for detox pathways, mindset, community, spirituality, and positivity.

3. You are too often in a stressed-out state: Being empathetic will obstruct numerous processes, including healing, hormone balance, weight reduction, and digestion. More frequently than not, we should enter a parasympathetic state.

4. You consume inflammatory or food-sensitive foods: When you consume foods to which you are sensitive, your body will likely respond by becoming inflamed. Gut inflammation spreads outside of the gut. It not only prevents the absorption of nutrients but also spreads inflammation throughout the body via the bloodstream.

5. You’re attempting to handle it on your own without addressing the underlying issues: When you seek out all of your health-related information from many sources, you are not adopting a consistent, root-cause strategy. Try to heed the counsel of a knowledgeable professional.

