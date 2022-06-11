These Diet and Lifestyle Changes can Protect Your Heart

Heart attack usually occurs whenever a clot blocks the flow of blood to the heart. A heart attack requires immediate medical attention, and if more time passes without treatment, it leads to greater damage to the heart muscles. Heart disease symptoms can usually be silent or can even be mistaken for something else. While regular checkups help one to keep a track of their heart health, it is equally important to mind your lifestyle choices – especially the diet and fitness.

Eat well

Add plenty of fruits and veggies, grains, and foods items high in omega-3 fatty acids to the meal. Along with this, one should also cut down on salt, saturated fats, sweets, and red meats. Ass good quality carbs and protein in the diet. You can also checkout the healthy diet guidelines issued by the American Heart Association (AHA).

Don’t take too much stress

Yoga, meditation, dedicate time to unwind after work, this is how you can keep your stress level down. Stressful emotions majorly anger and hostility can lead to heart attack, so keep calm.

Cut down on drinking

Avoid drinking alcohol or the least you can do is limit the intake or the frequency of liquor. Too much alcohol consumption can increase blood pressure, leading to heart failure or stroke. Heavy drinking may also prematurely age arteries over time, particularly in men, when compared to moderate drinkers.

Ban smoking

Smoking not just has adverse effects on the heart but other parts of the body too. Quitting cigarettes can reduce the risk of a heart attack. According to the AHA, quitting smoking reduces the risk by almost a half.

Exercise

Regular exercise can bring down your chances of getting heart disease. Having an active routine also has positive impact on your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, weight, energy and mood. If you are unwell, or are undergoing any form of illness high intensity exercises may not suit you. Do consult a doctor before embarking on an exercise routine.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.