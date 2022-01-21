These Easy Homemade Remedies Can Treat Winter Ailments Like Cough And Cold In No Time

The winter season is loved for its cozy, lazy, and comfy feeling and not many would disagree with this. However, it also brings in various health ailments like cold, cough, allergies, and flu with it. While some prefer to reach out to doctors, most people opt for homemade remedies in their kitchen. Saltwater gargle and herbal tea to hot soup and black pepper, there are a plethora of healthy ways to treat these winter ailments. Check out some of the top homemade remedies here:

Turmeric

Turmeric is a blessing for human beings. Its health benefits need no introduction. Apart from building immunity, it has strong antioxidant properties, hence, it can help in treating many health problems. Taking a glass of warm milk with turmeric mixed, right before bed, is a popular and effective way to fight against cold and cough.

Tea

Indians simply need a reason to drink this beverage, and when you are not well – a cup of ‘kadak chai’ can get you rid of all the throat blockage. This is because caffeine indulgence energises the body and warms it from the inside. If you have caught a cold, add freshly crushed black pepper or black pepper powder, it enhances the taste of the tea. You can also add sea salt cinnamon or even ginger. You can also try herbal tea for treating seasonal cough and cold.

Garlic

Another item from your kitchen which can help you fight cold, and cough is garlic. This is an effective antimicrobial and expectorant ingredient. One can consume it in food, however, one of the tastiest ways to consume garlic is this – take a few cloves, and sauté them in butter. Once the cloves get soft, turn on the gas. Peel off the outer layering and eat them. Through this, the odor of garlic will not be felt while eating.

Bowl of soup

A bowl of soup is considered good for colds as it is rich in vitamins, nutrient-rich veggies, and is a light meal. It is the best thing to soothe your soul and make you feel better instantly. We lack appetite when we’re suffering from a sore throat, but it’s important to stay nourished. Hence, a bowl of soup is to your rescue. It is restorative, easy to digest, and interestingly ‘light’ in both consistency and colour. Sprinkle some black pepper to add more flavour to your soup.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.