These Exquisite Tourist Attractions In Kashmir Will Mesmerize You

Jammu and Kashmir attracts tourists throughout the year. Kashmir is known as the ‘paradise on earth’, and its enchanting beauty leaves everyone awestruck. From picturesque valleys to stunning Chinar trees, Kashmir is very pleasing to the eyes. A visit to Kashmir will not be complete without a boat-ride at Dal Lake.

If you are planning a trip to Kashmir, you should definitely visit these tourist attractions of the valley.

Hazratbal Shrine

Hazratbal Shrine is a very sacred place for Muslims in Kashmir. It is believed that a hair strand of Prophet Mohammed is preserved at the Dargah Sharif located in Hazratbal area of Srinagar. Muslims from across the country visit this sacred place at least once in their lifetime.

Dal Lake

Dal Lake is the most famous tourist attraction of Kashmir. With snow-capped mountains in the backdrop, a visit to Dal Lake is almost a spiritual experience. You can hop on the colourful shikaras that float on the Dal Lake and see the stunning Mughal gardens on its banks.

Nigeen Lake

Nigeen lake is surrounded by a large number of willow and poplar trees. Therefore, it is known as a “nageena”, which means “the jewel in the ring”. Due to its relatively pristine waters as compared to the Dal Lake, the Nigeen lake is a major tourist attraction in Srinagar. The lake is sometimes considered as a part of Dal Lake and is connected to it via a narrow strait.

Pahalgam

Surrounded by mesmerizing hills, Pahalgam is situated at an altitude of 2,130 metre in the Anantnag district of Kashmir. Tall pine trees, and gushing rivers add to the overall charm of this place. Pahalgam is also known as a trekker’s paradise.

Betaab Valley

Betaab Valley has lush green meadows and offers a panoramic view of snow-capped mountains. Situated between two major mountain ranges, Zanskar and Pir Panjal, Betaab valley acts as a base for many trekkers.

Daksum

Daksum is located south-east of Anantnag and is surrounded by beautiful coniferous forests. A gushing stream flows through Daksum. You can plan a day trip to Daksum and enjoy a peaceful picnic there.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here