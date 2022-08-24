These Food Items Can Increase The Risk Of Heart Diseases

Our lifestyles depict our health. Nowadays, people discount healthy diet, sleep and exercise due to lethargy and this trend has caused even the youth to suffer from heart diseases. People, between the age groups of 30-35, are also experiencing heart attacks, cardiac arrests and other heart diseases in contemporary times. Heart health is governed by numerous factors and a healthy diet plays an important role in keeping your heart healthy. Fatty foods, fried edibles, sugary foods and excessive consumption of salt and spices lead to heart problems.

According to WebMD, there are lots of foods that are not fit for our consumption as they deteriorate our heart’s efficiency. Some of those foods are:

1. Sugar, Salt, and Fats – Sugar, saturated fats and refined carbs can raise the risk of heart diseases, heart attacks and heart strokes.

2. Soda – Regular soda drinkers consume a lot of added sugar that exceeds the recommended daily intake limit. Along with the risk of heart problems, soda consumption can also lead to obesity and type 2 diabetes.

3. Red Meat – Too much consumption of beef, pork and lamb can cause heart diseases and even diabetes. The high saturated fat content in meat boosts cholesterol. This can cause your blood pressure to shoot up and in turn, cause heart problems.

4. Bacon – Bacon also has a lot of saturated fat. This raises LDL or bad cholesterol in the body, increasing your risk of a heart attack or stroke. Salt and high sodium content add to these risks.

5. White Rice, Bread, and Pasta – Foods made from white flour and rice, bread, pasta, etc. can cause you to gain belly fat and increase the risk of heart problems. This is because they lack healthy fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Refined grains are quickly converted to sugar and stored in the body as fat, causing health issues.

In addition to these, alcohol, pizza, French fries, fried chicken and full-fat yoghurt, among other foods, can cause heart problems and increase the risk of heart diseases in an individual.

