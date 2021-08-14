These Food Items May Cause Stomach-related Issues. Avoid Them

There are times we cut ourselves some slack and eat just anything. Whether it’s oily chole bhatoore or a sweet dish, a bit of caution always helps. Your stomach releases a number of enzymes that help improve your digestion. However, you need to avoid some food items in order for your stomach to remain fit. Here are a few things you can say “no" to for the good health of your stomach.

A lot of people prefer seafood and half-cooked meat. However, it can be harmful to your health. They might contain germs and bacteria that may cause food poisoning and other stomach-related issues.

We have seen people eating fruits and vegetables without washing them properly. Their surface may have harmful pesticides and fertilizers and they can reach your stomach if not washed properly. Make sure you wash your fruits and vegetables properly.

Some people love drinking tea and coffee several times a day. This can be dangerous to your health because of the excessive intake of caffeine. If you have any stomach related issues, you should definitely cut down on tea and coffee.

Intake of too much salt and sugar can also cause a lot of problems. Consumption of extra sugar does not only increase weight but can also cause blood pressure and dental issues. A high intake of salt creates high blood pressure and thus heart-related problems.

Extra spicy food can be harmful to your health. Intake of spices in large quantities can cause gas, acidity, indigestion, and constipation. Neglecting these problems can lead to serious health-related concerns.

Having anything in excess is bad and the case is no different with food. Be cautious of what you eat to stay healthy.

