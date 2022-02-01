These Food Items Will Help You Get Rid of Heaviness, Excessive Fat

The Covid-19 pandemic changed the dynamics of the work culture across the world. Most companies allowed employees to work from home, prioritising their safety. While working from home may appear to be a dream come true for some, it is not without its drawbacks.

People’s routines have changed as a result of being at home. Many suffer from diseases such as thyroid and diabetes as a result of a lack of physical activity and exercise. Eating patterns have altered, and the issue of weight gain appears to have worsened as a result of prolonged sitting.

Heaviness after eating, as well as its impact on work, has become more common. To combat this, we need to include certain food items in our diet. Let’s have a look at what these foods items are:-

Curd: If you are feeling heavy, include curd in your diet. The bacteria present in the curd strengthens digestion. Curd also helps maintain good digestion. Even children love to eat curd. Avoid taking curd at night during winters.

Oats: Oats are also a great remedy for problems like heaviness. If you feel lackadaisical and do not feel like working try taking Oats. Oats are easy to digest. It also contains a lot of fibre. It does not cause acidity. Eat oats once a day for a healthy digestive system. Adding carrots and green leafy vegetables to oats makes it even more nutritious.

Beet: Beets are rich in iron, potassium, magnesium, and calcium. Including them in the diet improves digestion, but they also protect against many other diseases. Beet can be eaten in the form of salad or one can also drink its juice.

Apple: Apple is high in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Fibres are essential for a healthy digestive system. If you eat apples on a regular basis, your skin will glow too. Apple juice can also be consumed once a day.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.