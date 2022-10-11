These Foods Will Help You Meet Daily Target of Potassium Intake

Potassium is an underrated mineral, but that doesn’t change the fact that it is an essential ingredient for the body. Potassium plays a major role in the functioning of one’s internal organs, including the heart and kidneys. It helps in repairing muscles and nerves. Low potassium levels could increase blood pressure levels and the risk of kidney stones. Potassium deficiency can even pull calcium out of your bones.

According to an article published by Cleveland Clinic, certified dietitian Anna Taylor suggests,

“Diets with potassium-rich and low sodium food items may reduce the risk of high blood pressure and stroke.” The daily potassium intake recommended for adults, both men and women, is 4700 mg.

Top showsha video

Here are some potassium-rich foods recommended by Anna to fulfill your daily target:

Juices – People usually prefer consuming whole fruits over juices because they are rich in fibre. However, one cannot totally rule out juices either. Prune and carrot juices are packed with potassium. One cup of carrot juice contains 689 mg of potassium, and the same amount of prune juice contains 700 mg of potassium.

Potatoes – A medium serving of baked potatoes with skin contains 900 mg of potassium and sweet potatoes with skin contain more than 500 mg of potassium.

Seafood – Fishes like salmon, mackerel, halibut, tuna, and snappers have more than 400 mg of potassium in an 85-gram fillet. The same amount of canned clams can provide the consumer with more than 500 mg of potassium.

Bananas – Bananas are a popular fruit, but the reason for that is the fibre content in them. However, the fruit also offers optimum amounts of potassium. One medium banana contains about 422 milligrams of potassium.

Tomatoes – One cup of chopped tomatoes provides more than 400 mg of potassium to the body. The same amount of tomato juice contains more than 500 mg of potassium. Moreover, concentrated tomato paste contains about 650 mg of the mineral.

Other fruits such as dates, muskmelon, peach, orange, apricot and raisins are also great sources of potassium. Dairy products, legumes and avocados are rich in potassium too, and they can help fulfill your daily intake target of the mineral.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here