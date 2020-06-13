These Grooming Tips for Men will Help Keeping Their Skin Healthy and Glowing in Summers

Men are believed to care less about their skin as compared to women. However, this is not true in case of every man as many of them love to pay attention to it. They put in effort to keep their skin healthy in all seasons. With the arrival of summers, it becomes more important to take care of the skin as it gets oily and dirty during this season. Here are some of the grooming tips for men, which will help them keep their skin healthy and fresh.

Apply sunscreen

During summers, the harmful rays of the sun can damage skin and cause problems like early ageing and wrinkles. Going outside in these hot days can also cause tanning. In order to keep these problems at bay, one should apply sunscreen 20 to 30 minutes before venturing out of the home.

Use scrub

Scrub contains tiny grains that help get rid of the dead skin cells. These accumulate every few days due to dust and pollution. Removing dead cells brings out the natural glow and helps nourish the younger skin cells. Scrubbing gives fresher and cleaner look.

Wash face twice a day

In summers, people tend to sweat more than usual, which leads to the growth of bacteria. The habit of cleaning using face wash or good quality cleanser twice a day should be developed especially for these days. Washing face cleans the pores and removes excess oil.

Shave or trim

Try to groom facial hair at regular intervals so that trapped sweat and dirt can be removed. If possible, one should go clean shave once or twice a month to avoid infection. A good quality aftershave should also be used to restore lost moisture and oil.

Use moisturiser

One should keep one’s skin moisturised to keep it wrinkle-free and restore the moisture balance after scrubbing. Using a moisturiser with SPF 15 or above will prove to be beneficial. This measure will also help heal the skin if a person has been out in the afternoon for a long time.