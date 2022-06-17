These Home Remedies Can Help To Get Rid of Kidney Stones

Nowadays kidney stones have become a common health issue and it can be cured with right treatment, if detected early. The problem of kidney stones can also be avoided with certain lifestyle changes.

Kidney stones are a result of the formation of insoluble compounds of minerals or salts like calcium. The minerals or salts in the body stick together to form into granular compounds, which cause pain while passing through the urinary tract. There is no specific size of such stones and they can be as small as a pea.

Studies suggest insufficient water intake could be one of the major reasons behind kidney stones. As per the research conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, United States, all individuals should drink enough water to maintain the uric acid levels in the body.

Moreover, it is not advisable to take Vitamin D and calcium substitutes for a long time. A higher concentration of calcium can lead to the formation of stones in the body. Apart from this obesity, physical inactivity and high blood pressure can also result in the formation of kidney stones. Excess consumption of salt and protein rich items such as mutton, cheese, fish, egg and milk may also result in kidney stones.

Here are a few home remedies to avoid kidney stones.

· Apple cider vinegar contains a sufficient amount of citric acid, which has the ability to cure stones. Taking two tablespoons of vinegar with warm water can give relief.

· Olive oil and lemon can be your savior. Both have the natural properties to cure stones. Lemon helps in breaking down the stones and olive oil helps to flush out stones from the body. Mix one spoon each of olive oil and lemon juice in a glass of water and drink it.

· Pomegranate juice is said to work better on stones. This fruit has the capacity to maintain water levels in the body and can give relief.

· Pathar Chatta is an easily available plant. Use its leaf and grind it with sugar for taste. Consume it two to three times a day.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

