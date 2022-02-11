These Home Remedies Will Help you Get Rid of Body Swelling in Winters

Many experience swelling in their bodies during winter due to extreme cold. Swelling in the body can be caused by a variety of factors. Swelling might be frightening for some, but let us assure you that it is a minor ailment. It could be a symptom of a minor physical abnormality or a mild sickness.

Heart ailments, kidney disease, hormone abnormalities, and the use of steroid medications can all cause swelling. At the same time, some women also face the problem of swelling a week before their periods. Aside from that, swelling might also be a result of a poor lifestyle and unhealthy food. Let’s have a look at some home remedies to control swelling.

How to Get Rid of Swelling using home remedies:

Tulsi: Consuming a decoction made from Tulsi leaves can aid the reduction of swelling. Tulsi has a wide range of therapeutic qualities. Taking Tulsi throughout the cold season will help you avoid coughs and colds.

Turmeric: Turmeric has antiseptic and antibacterial qualities, which can help reduce swelling. Include turmeric in your diet if you want to reduce swelling. During the winter, you can also eat raw turmeric if you like. Turmeric milk can also be consumed before going to bed.

Cumin Seeds: Grinding cumin seeds and sugar in equal amounts and consuming one spoon three times a day can also help reduce swelling. Cumin aids in the relief of stomach issues too.

Green tea: Green tea is thought to be quite healthy. The use of green tea and honey can help to alleviate the swelling. Aside from that, drinking green tea makes it simple to keep weight in check.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.