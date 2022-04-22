These Home Remedies will Make your Skin Get Rid of Blackheads

Everyone loves a glowing and healthy skin, be it boys or girls. However, due to weather conditions, lifestyle, food choices and other things, our skin becomes damaged and black spots start to appear.

These black spots usually appear near the nose and on the forehead. These are called blackheads. Removing blackheads can be a painful process. However, you can skip this painful process and get rid of blackheads at home with these simple home remedies.

Sugar Scrub

Exfoliating is a great way to open pores and remove blackheads. One can use a sugar scrub to remove blackheads. You just need sugar and a lemon to make this scrub. Mix both and massage them on your skin in a circular motion for around five minutes. Wash it off with water and you’ll start noticing instant results. Turmeric

Turmeric has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which are really helpful for glowing skin. Add a teaspoonful of turmeric to coconut water and make a thick paste. Now, apply it to the area of blackheads and let it sit for 15 minutes. Rinse with water. Pore strips

Pore strips are easily available in the market. They can be used as waxing strips and are said to be really helpful in removing blackheads. Take a pore strip and apply it on wet skin. Let the strip harden and then peel it off. Blackheads will come out on the strip. Tea tree oil

This essential oil lessens the blackheads with time. Regular use of tea tree oil on the affected skin helps in killing the bacteria and helping the affected skin. It won’t show results instantly but gradually repairs your skin and removes blackheads. Egg Whites

You need just egg white and a tissue. Whisk an egg white in a bowl and apply it to the clean skin. Put a tissue over it and apply another layer of egg white over the tissue. Let it dry for 20 minutes and then peel it off. It’ll extract the blackheads from roots and will give you clear skin.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.