These Indian Food Items Were In High Demand Abroad In 2021

Boosting of immunity was the buzz word throughout the year, which is going to end in the next few days, as the people across the world dealt with the threat of Covid-19 pandemic. Immunity boosting food items, including Indian spices and Ghee, gained popularity in foreign countries due to their therapeutic nature. Not only do they enhance the taste of food, but they also help a lot in building up immunity.

Here are some of the unique Indian spices and fruits which are now being hailed in the West for their immunity-boosting and healing properties.

Gooseberry

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, has been in use this year all over the world. Amla is consumed in the form of pickles in India, along with Murabba and in many Ayurvedic medicines. Abroad, it is known to be a good cardiovascular tonic and immunity booster. The consumption of Amla has also increased abroad owing to its blood sugar reducing properties. The polyphenol which is present in Amla helps in reducing the oxidative stress in the body. It corrects chronic health conditions. Amla is also known for its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It also has the properties to fight against cancer.

Ghee

In our country, ghee has been consumed for centuries and it is considered synonymous with strength. This year, many cardiologists abroad have suggested that consuming ghee in limited quantities with roti or dal keeps the heart healthy to a great extent. Vitamin E is present in it which is rich in antioxidants.

Turmeric

For centuries, turmeric has been used in our country for treating many diseases. Turmeric is one of the primary ingredients in the Indian kitchen. It contains curcumin which contains great anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties.

