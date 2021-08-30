These Medicinal Plants Can Help You Manage Diabetes. Know More Here

Many herbs and spices are considered to have a blood sugar lowering elements that are helpful for people with diabetes. In recent years, various clinical studies have also been carried out that prove potential links between herbal therapies and improved blood glucose control. Here’s a laydown of ‘natural’ ingredients that will help you manage or control your diabetic condition.

Fenugreek Plant: Fenugreek is a common ingredient that is usually found in every Indian and Middle Eastern kitchen. Fenugreek seeds help manage blood sugar levels and cholesterol. Moreover, they are considered a good source of soluble fibre.

Flaxseed Plant: Flaxseed is the richest source of fibre. As per the research, there has been a significant improvement in glucose values for people after consuming flaxseeds daily.

Ginger Plant: Ginger is usually used to flavour the food. However, some people also consume it orally for digestive relief. The has been limited research on ginger, but the studies show that ginger may help reduce glucose levels and cholesterol in the human body.

Aloe Vera Plant: Consuming Aloe vera juice every day in the morning is very useful for diabetic patients. It is loaded with elements that help in managing high blood sugar levels.

Insulin Plant: Insulin plant leave helps, to a great extent, manage diabetic conditions. Insulin leaves are sour. Daily consumption of insulin leaves can reduce the sugar level in the blood.

Stevia Plant: Sugar made from the stevia plant works as a natural sweetener. Stevia Sugar can be put into any food or beverage item. Stevia sugar helps control blood sugar levels. It is also beneficial for weight loss and it contains zero-calorie.

Neem leaves: Neem leaves always had great importance in Ayurveda. Neem tree leaves contain glycosides and various anti-viral elements. Consuming neem leaves juice is effective in reducing glucose level. It can be mixed with aloe vera juice for a better taste.

