These Often-Ignored Symptoms Can Be Signs of Heart Attack And Flu

Flu infections are frequent during the changing seasons, but if you are a heart patient, you may experience symptoms that are comparable to both a heart attack and the flu. If you are resting and suspecting that you must have the flu, be cautious.

According to OnlyMyHealth, the flu is an infection of the respiratory tract that causes an infection of the nose and throat. While a heart attack can occur owing to decreased blood flow in the heart.

The basic symptoms

Flu symptoms include nausea and vomiting, as well as high temperature, headache and muscle pain, cough, sore throat, and so on, whereas heart attack symptoms include vomiting and nausea.

The similar symptoms.

Tiring

The problem of exhaustion is relatively frequent during the flu, but if you are a heart patient and you are feeling weary, take it seriously, because the heart has difficulty pumping blood during a heart attack. There is a lot of exhaustion in this. If this occurs, consult a doctor right away.

Breathing problem

Shortness of breath is a symptom of most flu illnesses, but it can also be a sign of a heart attack. If you get sudden chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, or other signs of an art attack, consult your doctor.

Prone to excessive heat or cold

When you have the flu, you may experience symptoms such as excessive cold or sweating; however, if you have a heart condition, these symptoms may also indicate a heart attack. Heart patients should not disregard such symptoms and immediately seek medical attention.

Remedies

Flu can be harmful to cardiac patients, according to Methodist. In this case, the flu shot must be administered every year. Aside from that, you can avoid this condition by paying close attention to your lifestyle and diet.

