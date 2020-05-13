These Pics of Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon Sum up Our Lockdown Mood

Bollywood celebrities, much like us, have been in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, they are making sure to keep updating fans with their social media posts, which are quite often relatable as well.

Recently, a couple of posts by Bollywood divas Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon sum up our lockdown mood perfectly. Disha took to her Instagram stories and posted a selfie. In the picture, she makes a straight face in which she looks bored, disinterested and eager to do something interesting. Over the image, Disha wrote, "Quarantine got me like."

In another instance a couple of throwback boomerang videos of Kriti also remind us of our condition during the lockdown. In one of the funny clips, Kriti is seen shooting herself in the head with a make-believe gun as she remains locked up behind glass doors. The video is not only funny but very relatable as we are raring to go out but cannot risk contracting the virus. Check out these quarantine instances of the Bollywood actresses here.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365