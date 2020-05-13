Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

These Pics of Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon Sum up Our Lockdown Mood

Bollywood celebrities are sharing instances on social media that sum up our lockdown mood perfectly. Check them out.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
These Pics of Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon Sum up Our Lockdown Mood
Disha Patani (L), Kriti Sanon

Bollywood celebrities, much like us, have been in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, they are making sure to keep updating fans with their social media posts, which are quite often relatable as well.

Recently, a couple of posts by Bollywood divas Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon sum up our lockdown mood perfectly. Disha took to her Instagram stories and posted a selfie. In the picture, she makes a straight face in which she looks bored, disinterested and eager to do something interesting. Over the image, Disha wrote, "Quarantine got me like."

In another instance a couple of throwback boomerang videos of Kriti also remind us of our condition during the lockdown. In one of the funny clips, Kriti is seen shooting herself in the head with a make-believe gun as she remains locked up behind glass doors. The video is not only funny but very relatable as we are raring to go out but cannot risk contracting the virus. Check out these quarantine instances of the Bollywood actresses here.

DPata

Kriti 2

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading