These Poor Breakfast Habits Can Lead To Rise In Blood Sugar Levels

Excessive blood sugar levels for a long period of time can cause serious health problems. Hyperglycemia, a condition caused by high blood sugar level, can damage blood vessels that supply blood to vital organs and increase the risk of heart diseases as well. Poor eating habits are one of the reasons which increase the risk of blood sugar levels.

these 4 unhealthy breakfast habits can result in high blood sugar levels in the body.

1. Missing the breakfast

Missing the morning meal may prove detrimental for health. According to a research conducted by D Daniela Jakubowicz, a professor of medicine at Tel Aviv University, Israel, people who are suffering from Type2 diabetes can suffer from extreme high levels of blood sugar if they skip breakfast.

2. Deficiency of protein

According to research, protein consumption helps people develop a feeling of fullness for longer times. Short term studies have indicated that a high protein diet can decrease blood sugar levels. Still, an excessive quantity of animal protein should be avoided. It can elevate the risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Beans, Lentils, Nuts, Fish etc. are some rich sources of proteins. Your breakfast should be protein rich.

3. Deficiency of fats

Breakfast devoid of fats is a recipe of disaster for high blood sugar level patients. Fats help in slowing down the process of digestion. This eventually slows the rise of blood sugar levels as well. Fats are not harmful when consumed in limited quantity. Excessive intake of fat can lead to insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is a condition where there is spike in blood sugar levels.

4. Avoiding fibre in breakfast

Fibre rich food should never be avoided in breakfast. Intake of Fibre rich food help in keeping the blood sugar levels in target range.

