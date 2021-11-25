These Simple Foods will Keep You Healthy During the Wedding Season

Junk eating, late night partying, drinking and stressful travelling are all common occurrences during the wedding season. Forget exercising, for many people, healthy eating takes a backseat this time of the year. Weight loss and fitness goals go for a toss and the consequences are felt on your body, hair, sleep and overall health, almost instantly. The reason is nothing but the temptation of indulgence and submission to cravings amidst the celebratory environment of weddings. So how to prevent the effect of diet-cheating at weddings? You may be stuck with multiple queries on how to eat healthy at weddings and when to draw the line.

Here is your early eating guide to get through the wedding season without compromising on health. To help you keep your digestion in the best form while binging on all the junk, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares expert diet tips. She often shares season-oriented healthy ideas with her followers. In her latest Instagram post, Rujuta reveals the top foods you must include in your diet during the wedding season.

Methi laddoo prepared with jaggery, ghee and dry ginger

When: At breakfast or as a 4-6 pm meal. You can eat this even when you are missing workouts and not following a healthy sleep routine.

Why:

Keeps a check on stomach cramps and constipation

Promotes intestinal mucosa

Helps maintain lustrous hair

Helps regulate blood sugar

Glass of chaas with hing and kalanamak

When: Straight after lunch. Particularly for those who want to sport a flat stomach during evening functions.

Why:

Good source of probiotics and Vitamin B12

Helps cut down bloating and gas

Prevents IBS.

A tsp of chyawanprash

When: At bedtime. If you are at destination weddings and late night events are a routine.

Why:

Keeps the immune system strong.

Flavonoids and antioxidants content ensures soft and supple skin

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWp3RNSMn3X/

In addition to expert recommendations, here are a few helpful tips that will come handy for

Munch on fresh fruits and salads

Stay well hydrated

Snack on healthy nuts and seeds

