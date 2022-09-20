These Simple Jewellery Hacks Will Save You A Lot Of Time

Don’t we all love to pair our outfits with various kinds of accessories and jewellery? They can make or break the entire outfit with just a few additions. Although everyone loves jewellery, they often struggle to arrange them properly. It’s heartbreaking to find a bunch of jewellery entangled, especially when you plan on wearing them.

While we love to collect different types of jewellery, some find it difficult to organise them well in order to get a hold of them whenever you wish to wear them. Entangled jewellery may waste a lot of your time and effort. You will most likely skip wearing jewellery that has been entangled to save you time.

Here are a list of simple hacks that will surely make wearing and storing jewellery easy for you.

Use baby powders

Chains and necklaces must be organised before they get entangled with one another, which is tedious and time-consuming. Baby powder is really useful in resolving the problem of knotted chains. For this, place the chains on a dish, sprinkle some baby powder on the knots and gently massage them to untangle the knots.

Use a thread to wear bracelets

You can wear the bracelet on your own in no time with the help of a thread. All you need to do is tie a thread on one end of the bracelet and drag it slowly.

Pay attention to their storage

Wearing artificial jewellery, especially layered ones, is really trendy these days. It can be difficult to store them without them getting entangled. To avoid this, store half of it by covering it with paper. This way, you will get all of the chains in the same order as you had stored them.

