These Simple Vastu Shastra Tips Will Help You Have a Happy Married Life

One of the most beautiful relationships in this world is that of a husband and a wife as it is a journey together to struggle against all odds in life. Love, respect and understanding are vital aspects of their relationship. But fate is not kind to all couples and many end up having different opinions on almost everything, which eventually results in an unhappy married life.

Along with internal factors like character and personality traits, an external factor — improper Vastu — may also be a source of trouble in the house. Vastu Shastra offers remedies to such marital problems and more.

Here are some tips related to it:

One of the important aspects here is that according to Vastu Shastra, the bedroom should always be well lit. The lights should not directly shine on the bed. According to Vastu Shastra, the light on the bed in the bedroom should always come from behind or from the left side.

According to Vastu Shastra, the bed should not be under any beam in the house. It is believed that placing the bed under the beam causes distance in the relationship. If it is not possible to remove the bed from under the beam, a flute or wind chime should be hung under it, which removes the Vastu defect.

According to Vastu, the bathroom should not be attached to the bedroom and if it happens to be attached, then always keep its door closed. Apart from this, items like junk or garbage should not be kept under your bed.

According to Vastu Shastra, the walls of the bedroom should never be white, red or bright coloured. Green pink or sky colour gives the best effect and it also creates positive energy in the room.

Never keep photos of carnivorous animals like wild cats in your room. Apart from that, photos of the setting sun or paintings or portraits of men in despair or trouble should not be there in the room as they have a negative effect on your married life.

