These Symptoms Could Be Sign Of Weaker Immunity

The Covid-19 pandemic has compelled people to take care of their immunity. However, the immune system in the human body is developed in such a way that it fights against every type of disease. But weak immunity can prove risky to your life. Sometimes the immune system starts getting weak leading to unexpected diseases.

The weakening of immunity exhibits various symptoms and it is important for you to know these symptoms of weakening immunity.

Frequent cough-cold

If you suffer from the problem of cold and cough frequently or get infected the day weather changes, then it is one of the major signs of your immune system getting weak.

Frequent tiredness

If you feel tired for no reason or there is pain in your body parts for a longer time, this is another sign of weak immunity. This is due to your internal energy of the body being engaged in fighting diseases which often leads to such frequent tiredness.

Stomach related diseases

Symptoms of weakening immunity include stomach related problems as well. The signs can be identified as frequent abdominal pain, constipation, and nausea and vomiting.

Here are the ways to make your immunity stronger

Experts advise to take a healthy diet for strong immunity. Take sleep for at least 8 hours. Multivitamins, meditation and regular exercise also help in building your immunity.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions and common practice. News 18 does not confirm them. Before implementing them, please contact the concerned expert.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.