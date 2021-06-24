These Symptoms Indicate Lack Of Protein In Your Body

Protein is one of the most essential elements in a diet. Not only does it act as a building block for muscles, enzymes, skin, and hormones, it is also essential for the formation of body tissues.

A deficiency of protein in the body can create several problems. According to a recent report, one billion people all over the globe suffer from protein deficiency. Majority of people, who have a deficiency, either hail from Central Africa or South Asia.

The problem is commonly seen in children, elderly people and patients. The symptoms involve swelling of the face, skin and even stomach. Hair becoming dry is also one of the systems.

The mechanics involving protein deficiency are quite intriguing. When there is a lack of protein in the body, the muscles start absorbing it from the bones. As a consequence, bones become weaker and are more likely to suffer stress fractures.

In such cases, muscles are also forced to spend more energy due to the fact that the body is low on energy. Thus, it results in muscle pain which is common among people of old age.

Whereas, due to lack of calcium, nails become brittle. The nails also start losing their normal lustre.

Fatigue is the most common effect on the body, due to protein deficiency. People whose immunity is low and catch illnesses easily may have a deficiency.

Lack of protein also restrains a child’s growth. Thus, their diet should include protein-rich foods. The most common foods from which people can get protein are from the basic dairy products such as milk and cottage cheese (Paneer).

The non-vegetarians can include chicken, fish or any type of seafood to get their share of protein.

There are many foods that have protein in abundant quantities. It’s up to people to decide what is best for them.

