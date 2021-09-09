These Symptoms Indicate You Have Vitamin D Deficiency. Read Remedies Too

After the novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions came into force to break the chain, offices requested their employees to work from home. And hence while many have been working from home for 8 to 9 hours, they aren’t really getting the required exposure to sunlight. As a result, they are not receiving an adequate amount of Vitamin D, which is essential for strong bones and immunity.

Your skin produces Vitamin D by using sunlight.

And therefore it’s all the more important that we understand the symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency. We must also know how to maintain Vitamin D in the right amount in our bodies.

Here are few symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency:

- The lack of Vitamin D causes rickets in children and weakens their muscles. They also experience pains in their bones and deformities in joints.

- The lack of vitamin D in adults is not obvious. However, the signs and symptoms might include fatigue, hair fall, muscle cramps.

If you experience these symptoms in your body, you should consult a doctor for treatment. Do not take any medicine without a doctor’s prescription. Your doctor can order a blood test to measure your levels of vitamin D and may ask you to take vitamin D supplements.

There are also few home remedies you can try to get rid of Vitamin D deficiency

- Vitamin D deficiency can be avoided by consuming food that is rich in Vitamin D. You should include cheese and egg yolks in your diet and drink milk regularly.

- You should stand on the terrace of your home or your roof and expose the maximum part of your body under the sunlight.

- You should regularly expose your body to the Sun for 15-20 minutes three days per week.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

