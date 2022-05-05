These Symptoms Indicate You May Need To Cleanse Your Kidney

The main function of the two kidneys in our body is to filter the blood and remove excess water along with toxins and other wastes, which are produced by the body in the form of urine. It also plays an important role in the formation of red blood cells and regulation of blood pressure. When the kidney is damaged, it is unable to perform these functions with efficiency and that adversely affects our health.

You can keep the kidneys healthy by eating nutritious and healthy food and drinking enough water. When you eat unhealthy food, don’t consume enough fluids, and take toxic substances, your kidneys can get affected.

In such situations, it is important to cleanse and rejuvenate your kidneys.

Kidney Flushing

According to a report published in Stylecrase.com, kidney flush means cleaning the kidneys. It is a type of detox diet, which is designed to make the kidneys function properly. Kidney cleansing can be done in many ways like drinking more water, eating berries, having red grapes etc. It is important to know what foods should be eaten to detox the kidney. These foods can help get rid of toxins and other waste materials that have accumulated in the kidneys, thereby reducing the risk of kidney diseases.

However, there is currently no scientific evidence that any specific methods or foods can be used to cleanse the kidneys. But, eating healthy food and consuming plenty of fluids can definitely help in keeping the kidneys healthy.

Symptoms of kidney problem

- Feeling tired

- Nausea

- Itching and dry skin

- Swelling of the ankles

- Brain fog

- Pain in the legs

- Frequent kidney stones

- Having urinary tract infection

- Bad taste in the mouth

- Frequent urination, change in urine colour

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.