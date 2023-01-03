These Tips Can Help Keep Pneumonia At Bay During Winters

In winter, people become more prone to colds and coughs, as well as various other illnesses. Adapting to the sudden change in temperature, our bodies are more prone to falling sick. Apart from regular colds and coughs, the chances of pneumonia also rise in this season.

Pneumonia is a lung infection caused by an accumulation of fluid or mucus. These deposits hamper the efficiency with which your alveoli, tiny air sacs that transport oxygen from the air you breathe into your blood, function. While pneumonia is not contagious, it may be caused by a variety of factors, some of which are contagious.

Here are some ways to prevent pneumonia during the winter-

Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent pneumonia. There are two types of pneumonia vaccines: pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13 or Prevnar 13) and pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23 or Pneumovax 23).

To regulate body temperature, layer your body comfortably with warm clothes. Continue to wash your hands to keep them germ-free. Do not use dirty hands to touch your mouth, nose, or eyes. Choose indoor activities and exercise over jogging because pollution can harm your respiratory health. Engage in breathing exercises to keep your lungs in good shape. Make sure your home is clean and free of dust, mould, and allergens.

Cigarettes, vapes, and anything else that burns and is inhaled should be avoided. Tobacco can impair your lungs’ ability to fight infections, particularly viruses that cause pneumonia. In fact, smokers are a high-risk group that should receive the pneumococcal vaccine.

To reduce the risk of respiratory infections, keep at least six feet away from someone who is sick. Avoid shaking hands or hugging. If you have a cold, consult your doctor about preventative measures that you should take to keep it from progressing to pneumonia. Ensure you get adequate rest while recovering from a cold or other illness. Drink plenty of fluids to help with congestion and take immune-boosting supplements such as vitamin C and zinc

