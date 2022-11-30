These Unique Techniques Will Help You Deal With Stress And Anxiety

Stress and anxiety can often be our biggest enemies. Stress and anxiety can also have a severe impact on our long-term health if we don’t practice stress management. You must have realized that stress and anxiety often manifest themselves during the most important situations. That’s where the 5-4-3-2-1 Grounding Technique comes into play. This helps a person relax so that they can get through stressful situations. Taarika, a yoga and life coach, recently shared a post on Instagram where she talked about the same.

The lifestyle coach claims that when we get spooked or concerned in a situation, it is because we are either thinking about the future or the past. “This technique is a simple grounding exercise that can help calm a racing mind and bring you back to the present and help you to realize you are safe and in control.” This technique engages all five senses and anchors them to the present, which can help people escape the vicious cycle of stressful or anxious thinking.

Taarika suggests that whenever you find yourself going down the worry lane then you should start paying attention to your breath. She explains that taking slow and deep breaths calms our minds.

She suggested people follow the steps listed below things once they feel calmer:

1. From a leaf to a painting, she suggested people acknowledge five things around them. It can be anything immediately around them.

2. Then, acknowledge four things that one can touch. For example, these could be a wall, clothes or a chair.

3. Focus on three things that you can hear. It can be the chirps of a bird, your breath, and other noises around you.

4. Focus on the two things that you can smell.

5. Lastly, acknowledge the one thing that you can taste. Concentrate on how your mouth tastes.

While concluding the post Taarika mentioned that this technique will not magically deal with your anxiety. The technique can instead help put you in a state and space where you will be able to deal with them maturely.

