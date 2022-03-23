These Vegetables in Your Diet Will Help Cool You Down in Summer

Summer is the hottest season of the year. We become heated just thinking about the summers and just want to get rid of it. The season is characterised by extremely hot temperatures and high humidity, making the weather particularly uncomfortable and taxing.

This is the time of year when our bodies want and find ways to cool down by opting for cold foods and beverages such as frozen drinks and ice cream. While you can’t control the weather, you may attempt to keep your body cool with some nutritious options. Today, we will talk about foods that might help you combat the heat and keep your body cool.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin has excellent diuretic and cooling qualities. It is also beneficial for poor digestion and the removal of intestinal parasites from the digestive tract.

Onion

This may seem counterintuitive, but onions contain cooling characteristics. This kitchen staple protects you from sunburn. Red onions are high in quercetin, which is thought to be a natural anti-allergen.

Cucumber

Cucumber’s cool properties are well-known to everybody. This diuretic vegetable not only benefits your skin but also aids in detoxification and digestion.

Bitter gourd

Bitter gourd is an effective treatment for boils, rashes, fungal infections, and ringworm. It also helps in the regulation of hypertension and diabetes, as well as increasing overall immunity.

Ridged gourd

This summer vegetable comes handy in the purification of the blood, the reduction of blood sugar levels, and the treatment of stomach or digestive ailments.

Bottle gourd

Because bottle gourd contains primarily water, it helps you deal with heat and is also beneficial for stomach problems like acidity, which is common in the summer. Bottle gourd avoids excessive salt loss, quenches thirst, and aids in the prevention of weariness.

