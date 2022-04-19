These Ways to Overcome Unresolved Trauma

Traumatic experiences often leave a mark on people. People do get closure on the situations that caused them to go through such traumatic experiences sometimes. Others might not be as lucky. Such situations lead to a mental health issue called unresolved trauma. Unresolved trauma can change how a person sees things and thinks. It eats a person from the inside making them unhappy. Some people think that healing trauma might mean being good to yourself and to your body.

Renowned psychologist Nicole LePera however suggests it isn’t always like that.

Nicole addressed unresolved trauma and how to heal from it on Instagram through a post explaining ways to deal with it. Here are the 6 practices that helped Nicole deal with unresolved trauma:

Seeing parents as humans

Nicole suggested that we often see our parents as superhumans whereas in reality they are just doing their best with what they have been taught. She added that most of their behavior is independent of us.

Nervous system regulation

Our nervous system needs a bunch of things to heal and stay healthy – sunlight, sleep, resilience to be healthy and flexible. Nicole does that by spending time in nature and finding moments of quiet.

Returning to your body

Nicole said that healing trauma is done through being present in a safe body rather than talking or thinking. Everyday, you should take a few minutes to breathe, feel your feet against the ground and redirect your attention from mind to the present moment.

Self compassion

It’s important for us to support ourselves more than anyone else. We have to be our own cheerleader and be compassionate and kind to ourselves. It is important for us to stop judging ourselves as we evolve every day.

Rituals + self care

Trauma creates a feeling of worthlessness which leads to us not taking good care of ourselves. It is important for us to learn how to do so in order to heal from the impact of unresolved trauma.

Accountability

Take responsibility for things that are under your control. Understand what role you play in the situations you are a part of. Doing so is essential to grow. We need to learn to evolve when it’s uncomfortable.

These 6 ways helped Nicole grow out of her unresolved trauma, and they might prove to be helpful to you too. Try them out to take the first step towards healing.

