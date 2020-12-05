These Winter 'Laddoos' Can Boost Your Immunity

Winter is the time for cosy sweaters, hot coffees, and warm, rich foods. While soups and curries are generally associated with winter foods, one cannot ignore the rich variety of winter-specific sweets in India.

Though your favourite laddoo might be a simple dessert any other time of the year, the winter laddoos have a specific task – to help you combat the cold and provide nutrition. To help boost your immunity, and warm up your soul, here are five smashing winter-laddoo recipes.

1. Til ke Laddoo

Winter is incomplete without this decadent and rich in heat, proteins, and deliciousness sweet. Sesame is good for winters with its many benefits and a variety of recipes, but til-ladoo have to be a winter must-have.

2. Panjiri Laddoo

You may have had Panjiri as prasad many a times. But the laddoo made with panjiri mix (semolina, makhana, coconut, atta, and a whole lot of dry fruits and nuts) bound together with ghee is extremely good for the bones and body.

3. Sonth and Methi Laddoo

Ginger is a food well-known for its heat and healing. Add in the benefits of methi or fenugreek and you have the perfect winter concoction. The two have medicinal properties to alleviate discomforts associated with cold and provide warmth for the body.

4. Gond laddoo

While most people associate gond laddoo with pregnancy-care, it is great for everyone. In Ayurveda, it associated with boosting immunity and increasing stamina. Sounds like the perfect thing to fight the winter lethargy and cold!

5. Date and nuts laddoo

Dry fruits are quintessentially winter comfort foods. While most of the above recipes are abundant in sugar, this laddoo is made with dates which makes it a more optimum choice for those with dietary preferences related to weight-loss or health. As it comes loaded with a variety of nuts, you get a lot of healthy oils and omega-3 fatty acids to help build your immunity.