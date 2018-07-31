These Workout Mistakes Can Harm Your Health

If done correctly, exercises can improve your physique, body movement, joint strength and much more. But people tend to make minor mistakes in their body posture while working out which can even cause harm to health, say experts.Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director and Orthopaedic Surgeon, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital has pointed out some of the mistakes:This can cause knee injury due to stress on knees usually when doing weight lift exercises like squats. The knees must bend outwards to avoid stress. Also clench the side muscles of your hips to keep the knees from buckling under the weight.Doing so puts stress on your shoulders and causes injury. It also makes the exercise harder as the bar has to travel longer distance. It's better to keep the elbows close to the chest to reduce some stress from shoulders and improve chest and triceps.This puts the knee ahead of the front foot placing pressure on the knee. You should instead take wider steps and push your heel into the ground to ensure your knee doesn't move ahead of your heel.This tires you out easily. It also shakes your ankles, knees and hips which over time could develop into shin splinters, knee pain and other leg injuries. It's better to run on the balls of your feet to absorb the shock.People tend to look down or straight ahead when doing squats, push ups or deadlifts. This strains the cervical spine. It's better to pack the neck, point chin down, make a double chin and keep it that way while you do your squats.Archana, trainer, Anytime Fitness, has a few suggestions:* Always take light breakfast half an hour before exercising as empty stomach may make you feel dizzy and lethargic.* Stretching and warm-up is must before exercise to avoid any injury.* During exercise, heavy lifting is advisable with trainer's instructions only.* Exercising has to be in limit and as per capacity.* After exercise, warm-up and stretching is advisable.* Take shower to avoid spreading of infection/or to avoid smelly body after workout.* Keep yourself hydrated to maintain water level in your body before and after workout.