These Yoga Asanas Can Bring Respite From Mental Stress

In a busy life, nobody gets a chance for mental rest. Even on Sundays, we take little rest. For a long time, people have not been bothered about mental health. This, in turn, has hampered daily activities. Mental health and peace are important to increase productivity. The power and benefits of Yoga are not hidden. For almost every problem or lifestyle issue, yoga has an answer. To keep mental health at peace, various asanas are mentioned by yoga practitioners.

There are two most important asanas, which have great effects to maintain mental peace. These two are Vajrasana and Anjaneyasana.

Vajrasana

Before knowing the benefits, it is important to know how to do them. It is one of the easiest sitting yoga postures. First of all, kneel and sit back with your legs. It is said it makes the body strong like a diamond. Usually breathing and meditative asanas are done in this posture.

There are numerous numbers of benefits of Vajrasana like

Reduce the stress

Lowering the back pain

Useful for patients with hypertension

Improve concentration-based performance

Aiding in digestion

Helps to strengthen pelvic muscles

Doing meditation in such yoga pose will cool and calm the mind

Avoid doing Vajrasana, when you just had knee surgery, spinal cord condition, or intestinal ulcers.

Anjaneyasana

This asana strengthens the back, stomach, and legs. It improves the power of balance and focus. But how do you achieve this position?

Try to enter the lung pose. Your hands should support your lower back. Gently put the back knee on the floor. Extend or stretch the other leg ahead. Now use your hands and stretch them above. Now stretch the hands and leg gently and in coordination.

It improves mental balance, relieves the pain of sciatica, and strengthens gluteus muscles and knees. Anyone who is suffering from knee or hip surgery should avoid doing this asana.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.