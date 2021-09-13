Thing You Need to Know About Pulse Oximeter Before Buying One

The second wave of the novel coronavirus in May and June this year caused a massive surge in the demands of oxygen beds and cylinders in several parts of the country.

COVID-19 patients often need oxygen support, so the oximeter, which was usually used by doctors, now has become something of a necessity for everybody. Oximeters have become an essential part of many households’ first aid kits and that’s because they are easy to use, low-cost, and work great at detecting low blood oxygen levels.

What is it?

A pulse oximeter has a monitor and it further comprises batteries and a display. It is a tiny device that uses infrared light reflection to measure the oxygen level in the body.

As reported by The Hindu, there are two important readings. The first is the pulse rate and the reading is recorded as beats per minute. The other is oxygen saturation of haemoglobin in arterial blood, which is recorded as SpO2. Normal readings vary from 95% to 100%. If the recording is less, the user should get medical assistance.

How is it used?

It usually binds over users’ forefinger to sense their pulse and depending on the model, some are even used to be clipped onto users’ big toe or on the ear lobe. According to the Pulse Oximetry Training Manual of the World Health Organization, it must be used with patience and once it is clipped on, it requires at least 10 seconds to get an accurate reading.

Things to remember while buying one:

There are many oximeters of different brands available in the market. However, one must examine it carefully while buying one from an e-commerce platform.

Buying it from a pharmacy would be a wise choice. Many pharmacies in India have linked with authorized medical device sub-industry to provide reliable and cost-effective pulse oximeters. Among other names, some India-made pulse oximeters are Oxysat, AmbiTech, or Home Medix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here