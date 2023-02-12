Staying fit and healthy is the buzzword of the moment, and for good reason. Our nation is teeming with young people, with 50% of the population between 18-35, who want to be in top physical and mental shape. It’s not just for the uber-fit anymore. The working class is also jumping on the fitness bandwagon, thanks to the direct impact that they have seen in raising their quality of life. Gone are the days when it was considered a luxury that could be put off until later. Recent studies have also shown that a fit lifestyle leads to better productivity. Thanks to modern technology, achieving fitness goals has become more accessible and sustainable.

Akshay Verma, co-founder, FITPASS, says, “Our app breaks the myth that fitness is hard work. Via proprietary algorithms and new age technology that helps you connect with your fitness goals, we try to play a major role in aiding your fitness journey so that we can be a partner in your overall development.”

Ready to jumpstart your wellness journey and prioritize your health and fitness? Verma shares tips that will help you thrive both in your daily life and in your fitness routine.

Firstly, make a routine

When you constantly put others before yourself, it can take a toll on your physical and mental health, hindering your ability to be there for those you care about. To avoid burnout and maintain a healthy balance, it’s crucial to prioritize your own well-being. This can be a big challenge, but creating a routine and sticking to it is key. Take advantage of today’s technology by using gadgets and apps to track your progress and receive personalized updates to stay motivated. Make the conscious effort to prioritize yourself and your well-being, and you’ll be better equipped to support those around you.

Keep your body active as every small movement counts

According to a recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO), sitting has been dubbed “the new smoking." This means that even small movements can make a big impact on our health. Keeping your body active and in motion is essential, and if you don’t have time for regular exercise, even a simple walk can make a difference. Make it a point to move every day, even if it’s just a little bit. Not only will this keep you active, but it will also boost your productivity. Don’t buy into the myth that exercise is hard. Just keep moving!

Practice gratitude as self-care

One of the best things that you can follow for your wellness is to incorporate gratitude in your daily regime. This will enhance positivity within you and around the people. Gratitude has long-lasting benefits for your health, and neuroscience experts link gratitude to social bonding, reward, and stress relief structures in the brain, ultimately resulting in good mental and physical health.

Eat healthy

According to a study, a whopping 96% of people with a great eating habit describe their fitness level as good or excellent. The pandemic has definitely shaken up our eating habits and made us more mindful of what we consume. To fuel your body with the nutrients it needs, make sure to include a variety of fruits, vegetables, fish, nuts, and whole grains in your diet.

