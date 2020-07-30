Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

5 Things to Avoid Before Bed For Better Sleep

While some people are unable to sleep as they are suffering from sleep disorders, others may have some bad habits that prevent them from falling asleep on time.

Updated:July 30, 2020, 9:19 PM IST
5 Things to Avoid Before Bed For Better Sleep
Representation purpose only.

If you get a sound sleep at night, you wake up feeling refreshed. But for many people getting good sleep at night can prove to be really difficult. While some people are unable to sleep as they are suffering from sleep disorders, others may have some bad habits that prevent them from falling asleep on time. Here are certain things you should avoid in order to get a good night’s sleep.

1. Staring into the mobile or laptop screens 

Blue light falls in the range of the visible light spectrum and is emitted by most of the white LEDs, laptops and mobile screens. The blue and white light emitted from digital screens blocks your brain from releasing melatonin, a hormone that helps your body sleep on time. In the absence of this hormone, the person finds it difficult to fall and stay asleep.

Studies have also revealed that night-time exposure to blue light not only affects sleep but also leads to various adverse health effects such as obesity and an increased risk of cancer. A recent study published by ISGlobal showed that exposure to blue light at night can increase the risk of breast and prostate cancer.

2. Drinking coffee or tea

If you have to pull an all-nighter, coffee and tea are your best friends. Which makes it obvious that consuming any of these right before bed can prevent you from falling asleep. The caffeine present in these beverages increases the adrenaline and energy levels in the body, which can keep you up for a long period of time.

Caffeine also blocks adenosine which is a chemical produced by the brain that makes you sleepy. Caffeine not only causes difficulty in falling asleep but also causes frequent awakenings in the middle of your sleep.

3. Eating fatty food

Some of you could have a habit of snacking after dinner, but you might not be aware that this habit of yours can hamper your sleep. Studies have found that eating fatty food or late-night snacks can negatively affect your sleep quality. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that eating meals high in fat just before going to bed can reduce the time spent in REM sleep. REM sleep is the other name for deep sleep.

4. Smoking

It is an established fact that smoking is injurious to health as it can damage your respiratory organs and can be fatal as well. But not many people know that smoking can cause sleep disturbances. While you may believe that smoking helps you relax, nicotine is actually a stimulant which can keep you awake for hours thus making insomnia worse. Not only cigarettes but other modes of smoking such as vapes, smoking cessation patches, pipes, cigars, and even chewing tobacco can have a negative impact on your sleep.

5. Watching or reading scary content

You may love watching thrillers or read every other scary book, but these can make it difficult for you to fall asleep. Scary movies create a rush of adrenaline in the body which can either prevent you from falling asleep or can make you prone to having nightmares. These disturbing dreams will make it difficult to stay asleep and leave you feeling drained come morning.

For more information, read our article on Sleep disorders.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

Disclaimer:

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor News18 is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

