English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Things to Do This Winter Vacation with Family
Winter is here and here are some ways to spend time with your family.
Picture for representation
Loading...
Finding engaging ways to spend fun time with your family could be a task during the winters. Exploring newer activity based things like go karting, bowling, playing cricket to laser blasts and trampoline, experts suggest some fun things to do with your family this winter time.
Abhishek Agarwal, Head Of Marketing at Smaaash and Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Marketing Director, KidZania, India, list some ways to spend time with your family this winter.
* Wage a war: Ever dreamt of a zone where you could wage a laser war with your family? Challenge your family members to play this UV lit flashy 14 people laser shooting game and have fun with them reliving your childhood!
* Time capsule: What's better than delving into the past with your family and refreshing some old memories? With vintage favourites like Pac Man, Fruit Ninja, Connect 4 and Simpson's Soccer, the time capsule will surely give you a glimpse of the conventional times with your family!
* Ice skating: Ice skating for the entire family. Go to an amusement or theme park where a skating ring exists and indulge in the game of ice skating. This would be an ultimate thing to do with the folks this winter.
* Cozy movie nights: When it is too cold, what better way to keep your child warm and cheerful than having a homely family movie night? Collect a bunch of your family's much loved DVDs, make a hot cup of cocoa, and sit together on the couch to watch the movie.
* Crafting it up: Engross yourself with captivating family activities with some relationship building and do-it-yourself style craft projects that can be catered to family members of all ages. From making winter essentials such as paper snowflakes to indoor snowmen and edible snow. This will not only lead to some bonding time but will also teach the children.
Abhishek Agarwal, Head Of Marketing at Smaaash and Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Marketing Director, KidZania, India, list some ways to spend time with your family this winter.
* Wage a war: Ever dreamt of a zone where you could wage a laser war with your family? Challenge your family members to play this UV lit flashy 14 people laser shooting game and have fun with them reliving your childhood!
* Time capsule: What's better than delving into the past with your family and refreshing some old memories? With vintage favourites like Pac Man, Fruit Ninja, Connect 4 and Simpson's Soccer, the time capsule will surely give you a glimpse of the conventional times with your family!
* Ice skating: Ice skating for the entire family. Go to an amusement or theme park where a skating ring exists and indulge in the game of ice skating. This would be an ultimate thing to do with the folks this winter.
* Cozy movie nights: When it is too cold, what better way to keep your child warm and cheerful than having a homely family movie night? Collect a bunch of your family's much loved DVDs, make a hot cup of cocoa, and sit together on the couch to watch the movie.
* Crafting it up: Engross yourself with captivating family activities with some relationship building and do-it-yourself style craft projects that can be catered to family members of all ages. From making winter essentials such as paper snowflakes to indoor snowmen and edible snow. This will not only lead to some bonding time but will also teach the children.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Preity Zinta’s Take on #MeToo Goes Viral, She Calls It ‘Edited and Insensitive'
- Priyanka Chopra Beats Nick Jonas in Mortal Kombat, See Pics
- Dearth of Female Boxing Coaches Puts Finland's Maarit Teuronen in a League of Her Own
- WWT20: ICC Trolls Confused Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet
- Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is Now Live: Deals on Pixel 2 XL, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Poco F1, Realme 2 And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...