Things to Keep in Mind Before Switching to Clean Beauty

The clean beauty trend is rapidly gaining momentum and it is here for a long haul, thanks to millennials and Gen Z. However, our skin is exposed to unlimited and unknown harsh, toxic beauty ingredients every day from cleansers, creams, makeup removers, and moisturizers, which stays on our skin 24/7.

Clean beauty is the buzzword in the beauty industry which refers to cosmetic products made without synthetic chemicals and ingredients harmful to the skin. Before switching to clean beauty products, it is by all means, important to know your skin completely and entirely.

In a recent interview with HT Lifestyle, OZvia Co-Founder, Mihir Gadani, suggested beginners, who are new to clean beauty, understand each and every single ingredient mentioned on the label of the product. The acquired knowledge of it will help you understand the positive and negative effects of the ingredient on your skin. He also suggested that using the right quantity of products is also important.

Shifting to clean beauty will definitely do wonders for your overall skin health but for that to happen you have to know the right ingredients that match your skin type and then be consistent with your skin-care routine.

As per experts, some of the aggressive ingredients you should avoid in your skincare are Parabens, Sulphates, Phthalates and heavy metals like lead. Additionally, keep an eye out for the usage of artificial colours as they make the skin sensitive.

He added, “Plant-based Salicylic Acid is great for oily and acne-prone skin however, it is not recommended for people with extremely dry skin, as the ingredient works towards reducing sebum production. Dry skin usually has decreased levels of sebum production. So always keep in mind to pick clean beauty products with ingredients that support your skin type. Each brand and formula works differently, from person to person. Always do a patch test before trying out a new product.”

As you go for a sustainable, natural, vegan skin regime using certain nutrients on your skin, keep a keen eye on how your skin looks and feels in every weather. This will help you make the best choice.

