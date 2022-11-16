Things to Keep In Mind Before You Make the Move to Cruelty-Free Goods

It is time to show compassion for the most abused and vulnerable among us if you care about animals and cannot bear to watch a four-legged creature suffer in any manner. Make a promise to alter your purchasing patterns and only purchase cruelty-free goods.

Consider the recent World Kindness Day as a reminder of the many creatures that can be saved by a simple act of kindness or wise decision. To begin with, you can avoid purchasing goods that are tested on animals and choose from a wide range of cosmetics, toiletries, and other goods that are not tested on animals.

Read on to learn the advice provided by the experts to make the transition to cruelty-free products easier:

Always look for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) accredited products when you shop if you want to eliminate all animal-derived products from your life. When shopping for cosmetics, skincare, and personal care items, avoid anything that contains ingredients like collagen, squalane, milk, honey, lanolin, or beeswax because they are derived directly from animals and should never be used. Look for the bunny logo on the packaging of vegan skincare and cosmetic products. The three bunny symbols are the leaping bunny, the compassionate consumer bunny from PETA, and the rabbit for choosing a life without suffering. It guarantees that all goods displaying its logo are cruelty-free, do not use animal testing, and do not contain any components sourced from organisations that use animal experimentation. Review the whole list of goods that are completely free of animal testing on PETA’s cruelty-free list.

