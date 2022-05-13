Things to Keep in Mind for Your Pre-Bridal Skincare Routine

Getting ready for your big day is a tough task, especially with the pressure on the bride to look her best. But in all the excitement of getting the make-up and hair done, don’t forget to listen to your skin.

Your skin is going to stay with you once the makeup is wiped off. Knowing your skin’s needs and taking care of them must be a priority. Start with a suitable skincare routine. We have some tips that can help you create a pre-bridal skincare plan:

Manage Stress

Stress continues to be a major factor in most skin concerns, from acne to eczema. Make it a point to surround yourself with things and people who make you happy. It is crucial that you don’t try some new products during this time, for any reaction can stay with you till the wedding day. If you need to, you should see a dermatologist and make a plan for taking care of your skin that you can follow.

Exfoliate and follow up with a brightening serum.

This step can be included in your general skincare routine twice a week. Exfoliating your skin is essential since dead cells accumulate on the skin and they interfere with light reflection, giving it a dull appearance. Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner told Brides that regular exfoliation paired with a brightening serum will give you the best lit-from-within glow on your wedding day. “Regular exfoliation removes dead cells to improve radiance and can enhance the absorption of skin-brightening products through the skin," he explains. Joshua says to start by exfoliating once a week and then move up to twice a week if you can handle it after a month or so.

Reduce your alcohol consumption

What you eat and drink will ultimately show up on your skin. Skip the wine or any other kind of alcohol. Facialist Joanna Vargas told Brides that alcohol consumption can lead to dehydrated skin, capillary-breaking, and even rob you of your radiance.

Moisturiser and SPF

Two of the most crucial skincare products that you should not skip from your pre-bridal skincare routine are moisturiser and SPF. For your morning skincare routine, apply SPF over moisturiser as the last step before you head out. Meanwhile, your nighttime skincare routine should always finish off with a moisturiser.

Do not forget your lips

Oftentimes, we forget that our lips also need all that tender love and care. Invest in good lip scrubs, lip balms, and lip oils to maintain the health of your lips. When heading out, apply a lip balm with SPF. Address your chapped lips with an all-natural lip balm.

