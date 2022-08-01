Things to Keep In Mind if You Leave Your Child at Home

Have you ever left your child at home alone? There will be a day, whether you like it or not, when you have to leave your child home alone due to work or an emergency. The best way to actually prepare for this is to leave your child at home for a brief period of time—say, for 15 to 20 minutes—when you need to run to the store for something urgent, though likely in this tech-savvy age, the occurrence of such circumstances can be avoided by ordering items online and having them delivered to your house.

However, you never know when you might need to leave your child at home alone themselves for a few hours, so it’s best to prepare them for this scenario. This can enable them to function independently while you are away and avoid feeling overly reliant on you.

In fact, according to child psychologists, if handled properly, this experience might make your youngster more confident, independent, and responsible. Check out these crucial details to get ready before you leave your kid at home:

1. Numbers to call in an emergency

Even if your young child has contacts saved on their phone, it is still a good idea to have them memorise at least a few emergency contact numbers. This can contain the parents’, a close relative’s, and a trustworthy neighbor’s phone numbers. Additionally, you can keep a record of these contacts in your home’s journal just in case. Call your child to check on them, let them know you’ll be back soon, and make sure they are doing okay. If it’s possible, you can also ask a friend or neighbour to watch over your child.

2. Limits on screen time

Your child can wind up spending the entire day watching TV, playing video games, or accessing the internet if you leave them unattended. You should be somewhat firm with your child regarding screen time and help them realise the significance of following these guidelines. You might occasionally let kids spend a little more time on their screens, but not all day. While you are away, assign them a few minor domestic tasks like folding laundry to keep them occupied and productive. In order to prevent children from being overly drawn to the screen, you can also keep them occupied with art supplies or puzzle games.

3. Security first

When left alone at home, an unprepared child can cause trouble and possibly damage themselves. It might not be a good idea to leave your child alone if they have a history of experimenting with fire or stoves. In any case, it’s crucial to teach your child how to use basic kitchen appliances and to never let them use knives, matchsticks, or the stove without your consent. It is preferable to keep potentially harmful items out of your child’s reach and out of sight. Additionally, make sure your youngster is familiar with using a basic first aid kit at home. In case of a power outage, keep flashlights nearby.

4. Stock up food essentials

If you are at home to respond to your child anytime they say, “I’m hungry,” they might not worry about eating.But if left alone, your kid can get too hungry and lose control. It’s best to prepare meals in advance for them to eat whenever they are hungry to prevent a hunger-confusion breakdown, In fact, if you cook healthy meals and tell them to eat everything before you get back, your child may have to abandon their plan to eat all the chips and ice cream available.

5. “Only open the door when…”

Make sure your youngster always checks to see who is outside and why they are here before opening the door. It is strictly forbidden to open the door for strangers. Children are impressionable, and while they are engrossed in their favourite programme, they may not pay enough attention to properly closing the door. You must make sure they understand that they must follow these safety precautions. If someone is going to be over, let the kid know in advance. Additionally, it’s important to regularly instil these behaviours. Tell your kid when you’ll be coming home, please.

