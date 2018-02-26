Things To Keep In Mind While Shopping For Perfumes

Picking perfumes can be hard. Be specific beforehand to save time while choosing fragrance notes, say experts.Abdulla Ajmal, Consulting Perfumer at Ajmal Perfumes, and Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training, The Body Shop, list some things to keep in mind while picking perfumes.* First of all, have an idea of what you are going to buy before you get into the store. If you don't know anything about fragrances, you will be amazed to learn that there are literally hundreds of fragrances in our stores.* It is advisable to buy EDP (eau de parfum) than EDT (eau de toilette). EDP's have a higher concentration of fragrance and will last longer.* To evaluate any fragrance, you must first smell it on a smelling strip, like it, then apply it on your skin to see how it evolves over time. As you spray the fragrance on a smelling strip, the first whiff of the fragrance is called the top note. This will last for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on the fragrance design.Immediately after you will be introduced to the core of the fragrance called the heart. This will last from 10 to 45 minutes. This is much more in line with how the fragrance will continue to smell like. Then you have the dry down, which is called the base note. This is the lingering essence of the fragrance. If you like the fragrance transition on your skin, that would be the ideal perfume selection for you.* When selecting a fragrance, ensure that after you have sampled three to four fragrances, you ask for coffee beans. This helps you neutralise your sense of smell and you can continue to smell more fragrances.* While trying fragrances, do not stick to only one spot such as wrist. Keep on changing your trying spots.* Don't stick to the perfume's description to form your opinion. There are hundreds of ingredients, so don't let descriptions make your decision. Always try and feature your love to notes that love you too.* Check the perfumes intensity. Usually fluid having 20-40 per cent intensity can be the best deal and is perfect picking for any occasion. So, don't forget to check the fluids intensity.