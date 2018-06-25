English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Things to Keep in Mind While Shopping Online
Need to get the best deals when you're shopping online?. .here we go with the hacks.
Online shopping has made things easier for many, yet a number of times online shoppers tend to get the wrong outfit or lose a track on how to go about it. For starters get your measurements right, take the help of another individual or go to your tailor, and review and edit our cart before placing the order to really know what you are ordering, suggest experts.
Srigopika Radhakrishnan and Aruna R Krishnan, co-founders of That1Too.com, and Shikha Shah, Founder and CEO at The Missy Co, have listed some important points:
* Size matters: Most often, online shoppers tend to overlook the size charts. An 'S' in one website may not be the same as an 'S' on another. It is highly recommended to go through the size charts and cross check measurements using the size chart before placing an order.
To get your measurements right, take the help of another individual or even better, go to your tailor. You would basically need measurements of your shoulders, bust, hip and waist. You can cross check these measurements against the size chart to place the order for the right product.
Shoe sizes can be tricky if you are shopping in UK and US sizes. The idea to get shoe sizes right is to measure your foot length in cms and find the corresponding size according to it. Check in with the customer care team before you order if you have questions.
* Colour chaos: When the product you ordered arrives in a totally different colour. It is a fact that the colour you see on your mobile or laptop screen is different from the real product. The first step in identifying the right colour is to know few basics about the fabrics.
Certain fabrics photograph better in light, thereby looking vibrant and different than what it originally looks like. For instance, blended fabrics in dark colours look duller in pictures and bright colours look brighter than they actually are.
